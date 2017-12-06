London’s Catholic school board to axe JK for at-capacity French immersion schools for Sept. 2018

It would appear there is such a thing as being too popular.

The London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB), being unable to address the demand for French immersion, has chosen to eliminate junior kindergarten at schools that will be at capacity for September 2018.

The board of trustees passed the motion Monday evening, citing the popularity of French immersion, a province-wide shortage of qualified French-speaking teachers, and a desire to maintain quality as reasons for the decision.

The LDCSB offers French immersion at four elementary schools: St. John’s and St. Anthony’s in London, St. Anne’s in St. Thomas, and Holy Family in Woodstock. Currently, three of the four are operating above physical capacity.

“The popularity of French immersion forced us to find a way that would address our physical and staffing capacities while maintaining the high quality of the program our families expect,” said superintendent of education Vince Romeo.

“This decision also aligns the start of our French immersion program with most of the other school boards in the province.”

Parents who want to enrol their children in French immersion will have to register at their home school but will be able to enrol in French immersion for senior kindergarten.