Canada’s ambassador for climate change resigns after husband’s sudden death

Canada’s ambassador for climate change has resigned from the position due to the sudden death of her husband.

Jennifer MacIntyre was appointed to the post by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in late June.

“My husband was always my greatest champion,” MacIntyre wrote on Twitter.

“He was so excited for me when I took on this exciting and meaningful job. But it’s a job that requires a lot of travel, and I need to be with my children now more than ever.”

MacIntyre added that it was an “immense privilege” to advance Canada’s climate agenda and expressed confidence that Canada’s leadership on the issue will continue.

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna issued a statement about MacIntyre’s departure on Wednesday from China, where she is accompanying Trudeau on his visit there.

“She was a very effective climate ambassador … and we will be seeking a replacement for this position in due course,” said McKenna.

MacIntyre, a Cape Bretoner who held a variety of public service posts before the climate position, worked with international stakeholders to advance Canada’s clean growth and climate change priorities on the world stage