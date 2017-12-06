London honours the 14 women killed at Ecole Polytechnique

It’s going to be a sombre day for many across the country as Canadians mark the 28th anniversary of the Montreal Massacre.

On this day in 1989, 14 women were shot and killed at Ecole Polytechnique by gunman Marc Lepine, 14 other people were injured in the attack.

Ceremonies will take place in Montreal and across the country to honour the lives lost and to continue to call for an end to violence against women.

In London, organizers held a special edition of Tampon Tuesday last night called Tampon Justice to commemorate the attack.

Tampon Tuesday is a networking event where participants bring feminine hygiene products to help support women in need.

“It’s very important we remember those women and remember that women die every day because they’re women, but I think it’s also important to talk about what’s next and what we can do and how we can use our collective power to make change and to celebrate what we have achieved and what’s happening,” the United Way Elgin-Middlesex’s Dani Bartlett told 980 CFPL.

Shelley Yeo is the assistant executive director at ANOVA and tells 980 CFPL community involvement is key to fighting violence against women.

“The ability to be in our community, to talk to people to meet them where they are, to do the public education, those kinds of things. That’s when it becomes a conversation that everybody’s willing to have. “

My Sisters’ Place will hold a memorial event Wednesday at noon to honour the victims of the Montreal Massacre.