Lethbridge Hurricanes lose key forward to season-ending injury

The Lethbridge Hurricanes announced Tuesday that forward Ryan Vandervlis will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. The 19-year-old forward has quietly become one of the team’s most important players this year, putting up 19 points in 19 games. A strong all-around veteran, Vandervlis has meant a lot to the Canes.

“It’s certainly unfortunate from a lot of different aspects,” Hurricanes general manager Peter Anholt said. “He was such a big part of our hockey club as a leader and with the experience he acquired last year in the playoffs, it’s hard for him and our hockey club,”

Anholt also said the injury has been hampering Vandervlis for some time.

“He’s had some shoulder problems over the last while that started in the playoffs last year, and it’s caused him some grief throughout this year. Ultimately, the decision was made to get his shoulder fixed now so he can be prepared for next year. This is the right move; it’s one of those things you try not to do, but it seems it was inevitable.”

“With getting it done now, that will give him time in the summer to prepare and be ready for the start of training camp,”

Vandervlis sits fifth on the team in scoring with 19 points and 11 goals this season. The Canes will need to soldier on without “Vandy.” Their next game is on Wednesday when they host the Red Deer Rebels.