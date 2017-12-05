Politics
December 5, 2017 6:23 pm

Republican Jeff Flake makes campaign donation to Roy Moore’s Democratic opponent

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

Jeff Flake takes an elevator during votes on amendments to a Republican-crafted tax cut plan, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
A A

In a stunning move in opposition of his own party, Republican Sen. Jeff Flake says he has issued a contribution to the campaign of Doug Jones, the Democratic candidate opposing Roy Moore in Alabama.

Flake made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter, noting “country before party” while also posting a picture of his campaign contribution.

Flake’s move comes a day after U.S. President Donald Trump endorsed Moore, and the Republican National Committee (RNC) reversed an earlier decision to support its candidate.

WATCH: Trump says Jeff Flake did the right thing in not running again

 

The RNC had announced three weeks ago that it had severed its fundraising ties to Moore following allegations that he’d molested two teenagers when he was in his 30s.

READ MORE: RNC once again supports Roy Moore Senate campaign despite allegations of sexual misconduct

Flake, who announced he will not seek re-election in October, has been feuding with Trump for months now.

WATCH: Jeff Flake compares Trump presidency to McCarthy-ism

 

The Arizona senator didn’t realize a microphone was still live when he said of the Republican Party: “(If we) become the party of Roy Moore and Donald Trump, we are toast.”

A day later, Trump fired back, calling him “Flake(y)” and “unelectable” in a tweet.

With file from Associated Press

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Donald Trump
Donald Trump Roy Moore
Doug Jones
Hot mic
Jeff Flake
Jeff Flake comments
Jeff Flake Trump Moore
Republican
Republican Party
Republicans
Roy Moore
Roy Moore allegations
Roy Moore Sexual Assault
Roy Moore Sexual Assault Allegations
Sexual Assault
Trump
Trump Roy Moore

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News