Republican Jeff Flake makes campaign donation to Roy Moore’s Democratic opponent

In a stunning move in opposition of his own party, Republican Sen. Jeff Flake says he has issued a contribution to the campaign of Doug Jones, the Democratic candidate opposing Roy Moore in Alabama.

Flake made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter, noting “country before party” while also posting a picture of his campaign contribution.

Country over Party pic.twitter.com/JZMTaEYdxQ — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) December 5, 2017

Flake’s move comes a day after U.S. President Donald Trump endorsed Moore, and the Republican National Committee (RNC) reversed an earlier decision to support its candidate.

The RNC had announced three weeks ago that it had severed its fundraising ties to Moore following allegations that he’d molested two teenagers when he was in his 30s.

Flake, who announced he will not seek re-election in October, has been feuding with Trump for months now.

The Arizona senator didn’t realize a microphone was still live when he said of the Republican Party: “(If we) become the party of Roy Moore and Donald Trump, we are toast.”

A day later, Trump fired back, calling him “Flake(y)” and “unelectable” in a tweet.

Sen. Jeff Flake(y), who is unelectable in the Great State of Arizona (quit race, anemic polls) was caught (purposely) on “mike” saying bad things about your favorite President. He’ll be a NO on tax cuts because his political career anyway is “toast.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017

