Valérie Plante one of many mayors to join Obama at climate summit in Chicago

Montreal mayor Valérie Plante is in Chicago to attend a two-day North American climate summit, which kicked off Monday evening and wraps up Tuesday.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama is expected to address the gathering of mayors from around the globe to discuss climate change.

This comes after President Donald Trump said the U.S. will pull out of the Paris climate accord.

Chicago officials are billing the summit as the first of its kind in the city and Mayor Rahm Emanuel says he’s honoured Obama will join.

Chicago Chief Sustainability Officer Chris Wheat says the idea is to “fill the void” the Trump administration has left.

He says mayors will sign a charter and discuss solutions including expanding access to public transportation.

