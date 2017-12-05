Canada
December 5, 2017 10:09 am

Ontario auditor general to examine health care, school boards, electricity

By Allison Jones The Canadian Press

Bonnie Lysyk, Ontario's auditor general, speaks about her 2015 annual report during a press conference at Queen's Park in Toronto on Wednesday, December 2, 2015.

TORONTO – Ontario’s auditor general is set to release her annual report Wednesday, with several sections looking at the province’s health-care sector.

Bonnie Lysyk‘s report this year dedicates five of her 14 value-for-money audits to aspects of health, including cancer treatment services, community health centres, health lab services, public drug programs and public health.

It will examine whether Cancer Care Ontario is ensuring cancer treatments are provided in a timely, cost-efficient and fair way, whether accurate lab test results are being provided in a timely manner, and if people receiving public drug coverage get timely and cost-effective access to drugs and pharmacy services.

Lysyk also dedicates two sections to school boards, examining both whether they are using operating funds properly and whether the government has effective oversight to ensure they are doing so.

Another area of the massive report will look at whether the Independent Electricity System Operator and the Ontario Energy Board are sufficiently overseeing electricity generators and if they are playing by the rules.

Lysyk has previously skewered the Liberal government’s handling of the electricity sector, concluding both that customers paid $37 billion for the government’s decisions to ignore its own planning process for new power projects, and that a $2-billion smart meter program spent double its projected costs and didn’t ensure electricity conservation goals were met.

