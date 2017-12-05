Fire in Winnipeg’s West End blocking off streets

A large fire at 489 Furby Street has a section of Winnipeg’s West End blocked off.

The Fire Paramedic Service has been fighting the blaze that began at 11 p.m. Monday night.

Ellice Avenue between Langside and Sherbrook are blocked with Langside between Sargent and Ellice also closed.

Roads are expected to remain closed for several hours.

Good morning- to avoid delays getting to work, please note that Fire and Police have blocked Ellice Av between Langside and Sherbrook, and Langside between Sergeant and Ellice. They have a large fire scene in that block. Staff Sergeant Bob Chrismas, WPS Operations, Duty Office. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) December 5, 2017