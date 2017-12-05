Fire
December 5, 2017
Updated: December 5, 2017 8:13 am

Fire in Winnipeg’s West End blocking off streets

The Fire Paramedic Service is on scene fighting a blaze at 489 Furby Street

Simon Jaynes / Global News
A large fire at 489 Furby Street has a section of Winnipeg’s West End blocked off.

The Fire Paramedic Service has been fighting the blaze that began at 11 p.m. Monday night.

Ellice Avenue between Langside and Sherbrook are blocked with Langside between Sargent and Ellice also closed.

Roads are expected to remain closed for several hours.

We’ll continue to update you throughout the morning.

Global News