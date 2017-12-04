B.C. Court of Appeal rules against wounded veterans’ lawsuit

A landmark class-action case about compensation for disabled veterans will not be heard in court.

The BC Court of Appeal ruling revolved around a 2006 decision to replace life-long disability pensions with one lump sum payment, which veterans said amounted to a 40 per cent cut in benefits for some wounded soldiers.

The three-judge panel dismissed the case saying Parliament always has the ability to amend federal laws and Ottawa has clear constitutional authority to legislate in this area.

The ruling also said Parliament passed the New Veterans Charter, and in doing so, it established the compensation benefits available to injured members of the Canadian Forces and their dependents.

The suit, which has yet to be certified as a class action, was brought forward by the Equitas Society.

The veterans had scored a victory in 2014 when a B.C. Supreme Court justice ruled that there was enough merit to the case to proceed to trial.

Don Sorochan, the lawyer representing the veterans, said he will have to consult with his clients to determine whether they want to try to take the matter all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada.

