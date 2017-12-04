Caisse to invest more than US$400M to acquire minority stake in insurer Hyperion
The Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec has signed a deal to acquire a significant minority stake in Hyperion Insurance Group.
Under the agreement, the Caisse says it will invest more than US$400 million in the company as a long-term growth partner.
Hyperion is an international insurance group including broker divisions Howden and RKH and underwriting division Dual.
The transaction is subject to regulatory consents.
The Caisse joins investment firm General Atlantic as a partner in Hyperion.
Management and employees will remain the largest shareholder group.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
