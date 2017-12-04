Saskatoon weather outlook: -30 wind chills, snow move in

-30 wind chills move in, followed by snow to start our Tuesday.

Fall 2017

Meteorological fall contains the months of September, October and November, and in Saskatoon, it was slightly drier and colder than normal.

Temperatures trended around 0.37 degrees colder than normal throughout the month, thanks to a well below normal November that followed a warmer than normal September and October.

Most of that was on the overnight low end of the scale, which trended nearly one degree colder than normal, which is very significant when averaging out over 90 days of data.

Daytime highs actually averaged out a tenth of a degree warmer than normal.

Precipitation-wise, we had 61 millimetres of rain and melted snow reported at the airport, when normally the three month period reports 67.2 millimetres.

Saskatoon Forecast

Monday

-23 is what it felt like with wind chill Monday morning in Saskatoon as temperatures fell back to -16 degrees.

Light snow started the day and continued through the morning as we warmed up toward, but not quite into minus single digits by noon.

-19 is what it feels like wind chill in Saskatoon right now, that's up from -23 earlier #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/1sMfOrt0pk — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) December 4, 2017

We're now into our 5th hour if light snow falling this morning in Saskatoon #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/6urj27kagj — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) December 4, 2017

Light snow continues to fall into the noon hour #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/tHNOCHbzpq — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) December 4, 2017

Snow should ease during the afternoon with clouds clearing later on as we rise up to an afternoon high potentially just into minus single digits, if we’re lucky.

Monday Night

Mostly clear skies will dominate the evening, allowing the mercury to plummet into the -20s with wind chills diving back into the -30s before some clouds build back in before morning and we warm back into the minus teens.

Tuesday

-26 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill as you head out Tuesday morning with snow to start the day.

That snow will continue until midday before tapering off with just a few centimetres expected to fall, but a chance of flurries moves back in during the afternoon and evening as we rise up to an afternoon high in mid-minus single digits.

It’ll feel like the minus teens with wind chill all day Tuesday with cool northwesterly winds kicking in during the afternoon up to 30 km/h, potentially gusting in excess of 50 km/h at times.

Wednesday-Friday

There’s a slight chance of flurries early Wednesday before we get into some sunny breaks later on as we break into a mix of sun and cloud for the remainder of the week.

After a slightly cooler Wednesday with a daytime high in mid-minus single digits, warmer temperatures will move back in for the rest of the week with daytime highs just a few degrees shy of the freezing mark as an upper ridge builds in.

Weekend Outlook

It’ll be a mild weekend as well with daytime highs pushing up toward and possible even above the freezing mark on Saturday under mostly sunny skies before more clouds move in Sunday with an afternoon high just below freezing.

The Your Saskatchewan photo for Dec. 4 was taken near Humboldt by Brenda Reifferscheid:

