Alberta medical students want pot tax used to help mental health

Alberta medical students are meeting with the province on Monday afternoon to request a greater investment towards helping the mental health of young people.

With marijuana set to become legal across Canada on July 1, 40 students from the University of Alberta and University of Calgary will meet with MLAs Monday to discuss investment from marijuana tax revenue towards mental health programs for young Albertans.

READ MORE: Alberta cannabis producer calls proposed taxation of medical marijuana a ‘major mistake’

The students are asking the government to provide funding towards programs for young adults and children at risk of adverse childhood experiences.

The group is also recommending the creation of a Cannabis and Youth Advisory Board to help guide prevention, education and intervention efforts.

READ MORE: Canadians could pay at least $1 per gram in weed tax, plus GST: feds

The feds have proposed giving provincial and territorial governments half of the estimated $1-billion annual excise tax take.

There is a proposed 50/50 tax revenue split on marijuana between provincial and federal governments. But The Canadian Press learned Finance Minister Bill Morneau and his officials have signalled a willingness to increase that share during discussions with their provincial and territorial counterparts.

READ MORE: Federal government willing to give more pot tax revenue to provinces to help municipalities

Provinces would be required to use the extra money to helping municipalities cope with the impact of legalizing recreational pot.

It hasn’t been revealed yet how much more the provincial share could be.

The students will share their suggestions and concerns with members of each political party.

— With files from The Canadian Press