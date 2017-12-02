Toronto Maple Leafs could become NHL’s top team

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a chance to become the best team in the NHL with a victory on Saturday night.

The Leafs play the Canucks at Rogers Arena in Vancouver at 7 p.m. ET.

Toronto is currently is second place in the NHL’s Eastern Conference with 35 points behind the first place Tampa Lightning, who have 36 points.

The Maple Leafs would need to win, while the Tampa Lightning, St. Louis Blues and Columbus Blue Jackets would all have to lose on Saturday, in order for Toronto to capture the league’s top spot with 37 points.

It was back in 1993, the last time the Maple Leafs were first overall in the NHL, as they started the season 10-0, but had that streak snapped by their greatest rival, the Montreal Canadiens. The streak set an NHL record, which they share with the 2006 – 2007 Buffalo Sabres.