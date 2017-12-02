Young Okanagan hockey player steps up for mental wellness

A junior hockey player in the Okanagan is getting national attention and it’s for a reason you might not expect.

The teen is tackling a subject many people don’t even want to talk about: mental health.

“That’s why I am speaking up and raising awareness so people feel comfortable reaching out, asking for help before it’s too late,” Myles Mattila said.

Mattila, an 18-year-old winger for the Kelowna Chiefs of the Junior B league, started his own initiative that targets athletes and hockey players.

Saturday the Chief’s will host their second of three Mental Health nights dedicated to raising awareness around the subject that’s garnering Mattila national attention from Sportsnet.

“I’m very honored that Sportsnet is coming to here to film Hockey Day In Canada,” Matilla said. “It’s lots of exposure, raising awareness and elevating the conversation for mental health and it’s pretty cool to be featured.”

Hockey Day in Canada will be filming Matilla and his Kelowna Chiefs Saturday night as they face the North Okanagan Knights and try to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness.

Game time is 7 p.m. at the Rutland Arena in Kelowna with tickets at the door.