5 people taken to hospital after northwest Calgary rollover

Calgary police said two people were trapped in a vehicle Friday afternoon after a rollover in the city’s northwest.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident at around 3 p.m. at Beddington Trail and Hidden Valley Link N.W.

The roads were still closed just before 4 p.m. as officials remained on scene to investigate.

EMS said two people were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and three others were taken to hospital after suffering minor injuries.

A spokesperson said all five adults were in stable condition as of 4:15 p.m.