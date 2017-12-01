5 people taken to hospital after northwest Calgary rollover
Calgary police said two people were trapped in a vehicle Friday afternoon after a rollover in the city’s northwest.
Two vehicles were involved in the incident at around 3 p.m. at Beddington Trail and Hidden Valley Link N.W.
The roads were still closed just before 4 p.m. as officials remained on scene to investigate.
EMS said two people were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and three others were taken to hospital after suffering minor injuries.
A spokesperson said all five adults were in stable condition as of 4:15 p.m.
