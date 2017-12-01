Traffic
December 1, 2017 6:11 pm
Updated: December 1, 2017 6:30 pm

5 people taken to hospital after northwest Calgary rollover

Erika Tucker By Online Supervisor  Global News

Two people were taken to hospital after a rollover in northwest Calgary on Dec. 1, 2017.

Dani Lantela / Global News
Calgary police said two people were trapped in a vehicle Friday afternoon after a rollover in the city’s northwest.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident at around 3 p.m. at Beddington Trail and Hidden Valley Link N.W.

The roads were still closed just before 4 p.m. as officials remained on scene to investigate.

EMS said two people were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and three others were taken to hospital after suffering minor injuries.

A spokesperson said all five adults were in stable condition as of 4:15 p.m.

