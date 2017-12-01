Sports
December 1, 2017 4:55 pm

Rachel Notley seen running in Argos jersey after losing bet with Ontario premier

By Staff The Canadian Press

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley goes for a morning run wearing a Toronto Argonauts jersey after losing a bet on the Grey Cup to Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne in Edmonton Alta, on Friday December 1, 2017.

The Canadian Press
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has made good on her Grey Cup bet with Ontario counterpart Kathleen Wynne.

Notley went for an early morning run in Edmonton wearing the famous Double Blue of the new CFL champions.

Notley and Wynne, who both like to jog, made a bet to run in the enemy jersey depending on the outcome of last weekend’s Grey Cup.

The Toronto Argonauts won the championship, rallying late in the fourth quarter to beat the Calgary Stampeders 27-24.

Rachel Notley

Rachel Notley

Rachel Notley

It was also week of crow-eating for Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

Earlier this week, Nenshi clad in a white Argos jersey, read a poem composed by Toronto Mayor John Tory aloud before Calgary city council extolling the glory of the CFL’s Boatmen and the city they call home.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

