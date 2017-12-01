2 suspects arrested after series of carjackings, robberies in Ajax
Durham Regional Police have arrested two suspects in connection to a series of violent carjackings in Ajax, Ont.
Police responded to a call on Tuesday around 4:20 a.m. concerning a robbery near the Ajax Downs Casino.
Police said two suspects robbed a taxi driver and fled the scene. Officers managed to locate the suspects a short time later.
A 21-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, both from Ajax, were arrested.
Police said at least seven similar incidents were reported in the area during past several months.
In November, a 56-year-old man was getting into his car at his home in Ajax when he was approached by two men.
Police said the suspects hit the victim with a handgun and punched him in the head when he refused to hand over his wallet.
In other incidents, police said the victims were forced to drive to a bank and withdraw some cash before the suspects let them out of the car and drive off.
Durham police are expected to provide further details of the arrests at a press conference in Ajax Friday morning.
