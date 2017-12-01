Sam the Record Man sign being installed at Yonge-Dundas Square

The iconic Sam the Record Man sign has been refurbished and will become a permanent fixture at Yonge-Dundas Square in the coming days.

Crews are hard at work installing the sign atop the Toronto Public Health building on Victoria Street on Friday.

The installation process is expected to take all weekend with an official lighting ceremony scheduled for Monday evening.

The sign, composed of two enormous spinning discs on a red background, has been in storage since the downtown Toronto record store went out of business in 2007. The property was then bought by Toronto’s Ryerson University a year later.

Ryerson acquired the famous sign along with the property and initially said it planned to showcase it on a new building planned for the site.

The university later decided it would place the sign on a building two blocks away, where it would overlook Yonge-Dundas Square.

Happening now: the return of the Sam the Record Man sign to Toronto, corner of Yonge & Victoria pic.twitter.com/IgXi56xQNP — Brad James (@jamesbrad263) December 1, 2017

Crane is here! It will be an exciting weekend at @YongeDundasSq as we watch the SAM the Record Man sign go up.#YDSQUARE pic.twitter.com/e18np3ZJD6 — James Parakh, OAA (@JamesParakh) December 1, 2017

That’s right! Working together, we did it. Toronto’s Sam the Record Man sign is coming back! #SaveSamsSign https://t.co/lRcjrMpHjw — Josh Matlow (@JoshMatlow) December 1, 2017

Look up, way up. The SAM the Record Man sign is going up at Yonge & Dundas this weekend, pic.twitter.com/5EeYFEPURb — Lauro Monteiro (@lauromonteiro) November 30, 2017

—With a file from The Canadian Press