Sam the Record Man sign being installed at Yonge-Dundas Square
The iconic Sam the Record Man sign has been refurbished and will become a permanent fixture at Yonge-Dundas Square in the coming days.
Crews are hard at work installing the sign atop the Toronto Public Health building on Victoria Street on Friday.
The installation process is expected to take all weekend with an official lighting ceremony scheduled for Monday evening.
The sign, composed of two enormous spinning discs on a red background, has been in storage since the downtown Toronto record store went out of business in 2007. The property was then bought by Toronto’s Ryerson University a year later.
Ryerson acquired the famous sign along with the property and initially said it planned to showcase it on a new building planned for the site.
The university later decided it would place the sign on a building two blocks away, where it would overlook Yonge-Dundas Square.
