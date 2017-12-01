Surrey RCMP searching for missing senior with dementia
Surrey Mounties are asking the public to help find 89-year-old Harry Mulek.
Officials say he has dementia and was last seen at around 6 p.m. Thursday night near 138th St and 65th Ave.
Police say he was on his way to the Safeway on 138th St and King George Blvd.
He was last seen driving a burgundy Dodge Caravan with a red ribbon on the antenna, and BC License Plate FCV 470.
Mounties describe him as a heavy-set white man, with short grey hair and blue eyes.
They add he walks with a limp, and was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket and blue pants.
Anybody with any information is asked to call Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
