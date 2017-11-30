Canada
November 30, 2017

Damage to Halifax’s Fenwick Tower estimated to cost millions

By Reporter  Global News

A fire this week caused significant damage to some apartments in Fenwick Tower.

Natasha Pace/Global News
The damage is still being assessed following a fire at Fenwick Tower in Halifax this week.

More than 200 tenants were evacuated on Wednesday afternoon after a fire broke out in the 33 floor building.

Fire crews were called to Fenwick Tower in Halifax on Wednesday.

Reynold Gregor/ Global News

Joe Metledge is the vice president of Templeton Properties, which owns the building.

He says because of the structures age, there were no sprinklers inside the building until renovations started a little over a year ago.

“Templeton Properties is grateful for the first responders who showed up and are very thankful there were no injuries or deaths and are pleased that there investments in life safety systems stood up to the test and despite causing natural damage, fulfilled their role in extinguishing the fire and ensuring there is no loss of life,” said Metledge in a statement.

Metledge is still waiting to hear back from his insurance but says damage to the building could be in the millions.

The fire is believed to have started in Hassan Haider’s 26th floor apartment.

Haider says he wasn’t home at the time – but was told by officials that the fire was caused by a lamp.

Hassan Haider lost everything this week in a fire.

Natasha Pace/ Global News

The university student did not have tenant insurance. He has found a place to temporarily stay but lost all of his belongings and is now left with only the clothes on his back.

“I lost my clothes, I lost my furniture, I lost my unit. I lost everything,” he said, adding that he would appreciate any help that people can offer during this difficult time.

“This is my first time asking for help, so I’m sure there’s a lot of good people out there.”

