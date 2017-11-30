3 arrested after rifle and drugs seized in Winnipeg’s East Elmwood

Two men and a woman were taken into custody after cocaine, a rifle and ammunition were seized in East Elmwood.

Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of Martin Avenue East Wednesday night.

Gerald Michael Muswagon, 28, is facing numerous charges, including possession of cocaine for trafficking, possession of a weapon and careless storage of a firearm. He was previously known to police.

A 20-year-old man and 20-year-old woman are also facing similar charges to Muswagon.

Police said the gun, an SKS semi-automatic carbine rifle, was capable of causing a large amount of damage and are pleased it is off the streets.

“We found a lot of firearms this year,” Const. Jay Murray said.

“I hate to say it’s something we would find often, but it is, and it’s very tragic to have to say that this year.”

Murray also said police believe the cocaine was being turned into crack cocaine for drug trafficking in Winnipeg.

While Muswagon is still in custody, police released both 20-year-olds on a promise to appear.