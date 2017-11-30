Crime
Body found in Rosedale identified as missing Toronto woman: police

Fri, Nov 10: A Toronto father says when he initially reached out to report his daughter missing, police didn't take him seriously. He's now speaking out, hoping to get answers about what happened to her. Shallima Maharaj reports.

Toronto police say human remains found in August have been identified as that of missing Toronto woman Alloura Wells.

Wells, 27, was reported missing on Nov. 6 after being last seen in the downtown area in July. Police say her cause of death is under investigation.

The remains were discovered on Aug. 5 near Rosedale Valley Road, but were only confirmed to be that of Wells by the Centre for Forensic Sciences on Thursday following the assistance of a family member.

Earlier this month, Wells’ father spoke to Global News about the disappearance and accused police of not taking the case seriously, noting that Wells was transgender, homeless and a sex worker.

At that time, Toronto police spokesman Mark Pugash said police do their best to solve missing persons cases, and that the superintendent at 51 Division has taken a “personal interest” in Wells’ disppearance.

“Missing people are extremely important to the people who report them missing and we understand that,” he said.

With files from Shallima Maharaj, Global News

