Body found in Rosedale identified as missing Toronto woman: police

Toronto police say human remains found in August have been identified as that of missing Toronto woman Alloura Wells.

Wells, 27, was reported missing on Nov. 6 after being last seen in the downtown area in July. Police say her cause of death is under investigation.

The remains were discovered on Aug. 5 near Rosedale Valley Road, but were only confirmed to be that of Wells by the Centre for Forensic Sciences on Thursday following the assistance of a family member.

Earlier this month, Wells’ father spoke to Global News about the disappearance and accused police of not taking the case seriously, noting that Wells was transgender, homeless and a sex worker.

At that time, Toronto police spokesman Mark Pugash said police do their best to solve missing persons cases, and that the superintendent at 51 Division has taken a “personal interest” in Wells’ disppearance.

“Missing people are extremely important to the people who report them missing and we understand that,” he said.

