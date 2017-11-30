PC Leader Patrick Brown talks mental health, marijuana in London

Ontario PC Leader Patrick Brown made an election-style visit to London on Thursday, days after releasing the Progressive Conservatives’ 2018 election platform at a policy convention in Toronto.

Brown spoke to students at Western University at 10 a.m., taking questions on the party’s plan to win next year’s election.

“Congratulations on Western’s Vanier Cup win,” he said to start the 20-minute chat.

Brown has said he won’t run for a second term as premier if he’s unable to implement his five main promises that comprise of tax cuts, childcare refund, mental health investment, hydro cuts and the creation of a Trust, Integrity and Accountability Act to address “political corruption” in the province.

After speaking at Western, Brown sat down with 980 CFPL’s Craig Needles for an in-depth interview on his platform.

“In 1979, 11 per cent of our provincial health-care budget was spent on mental health. After all this rhetoric, after all this talk today we spend six per cent,” said Brown. “If I go out and play hockey and I break my leg, I go into the hospital they’ll take care of me but a disorder of the brain isn’t taken seriously.”

The Tory platform calls for a $1.9-billion investment to build a “comprehensive” mental-health system.

“A young person who is suicidal and wants to get publicly funded counselling, they have to wait 18 months,” he said. “I have spoken to families where a loved one had the courage to reach out for help and in the period they’re waiting for help, they’ve committed suicide. Those are real stories that have happened across this province.”

“It’s the dirty little secret in health care and I’m going to address it,” he said.

When asked about legislation ahead of marijuana legalization, Brown said the framework was unveiled before police provided their feedback in Ottawa. Brown questioned the Liberals’ plan to sell marijuana in stores run by the LCBO.

“My point of disagreement isn’t on a controlled venue, I do want it to be in a controlled environment. My concern is the way they’ve dismissed and been disinterested in the public safety component of keeping our streets safe and assuring that it’s not in close vicinity to youth,” he said.

The Tory plan would see tax cuts that would reduce costs for Ontarians with the lowest incomes by 2022. A person making $42,960 will see their tax rate cut from 5.05 per cent to 4.5 per cent while those making $42,960 to $85,923 would see their tax rate cut from 9.15 per cent to 7.1 per cent.

The plan would also see the creation of the Ontario Child Care Refund, a refundable tax credit based on household income and a cut to hydro rates on top of the cuts announced by the Liberal government. The PCs say they would cut hydro rates for the average household by 12 per cent, or $173 annually.

The fifth promise would see the introduction of the Trust, Integrity and Accountability Act to close fundraising loopholes in existing legislation and restore the auditor general’s power to vet government advertising.

The election platform outlines a plan to save $6 billion by cancelling Ontario’s newly created cap-and-trade program plus another $6 billion by conducting a value-for-money audit.

Premier Kathleen Wynne criticized the plan calling it “ridiculous” in an interview with the Canadian Press.

Wynne said, in her experience, when the Conservatives mention “efficiencies,” it’s code for service cuts.

However, Brown insists their plan has been costed out.

“Our entire plan is costed by senior economists. Kevin Milligan, who’s been providing advice to the federal government on costing, he said all the numbers add up,” said Brown. “Kevin Page, the former parliamentary budget officer also said the numbers are deemed reasonable and add up.”

Brown will end his day in southwestern Ontario with a trip to Waterloo at 7 p.m. where he will speak to supporters at the Inn of Waterloo.

The Ontario election will be held June 7, 2018.