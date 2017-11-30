Dorval overpass partially opens after years of delays

After years of delays, the eastbound portion of the overpass linking Highway 20 to the Pierre-Elliott Trudeau Airport has opened.

“For us, finally it’s opening. We’re happy,” said Edgar Rouleau, Dorval mayor.

Transports Quebec said the project began in 2009, but it was stalled because of legal disputes between CP Rail, CN and a hotel over permission to build on the land.

“It’s a complex project,” said Martin Girard, Transports Quebec spokesperson.

“There were different negotiations. There was a change in the design of both links so that it could be possible without moving the railroad.”

Rouleau says the opening of the overpass will help reduce congestion around the Dorval Circle.

“We’re going to take probably at least 50, 60 per cent of the traffic of our circle in Dorval away,” Rouleau said.

Transports Quebec says the westbound portion is expected to open before the end of the year.