November 30, 2017 1:29 pm
Updated: November 30, 2017 2:51 pm

Four friends honoured by Kelowna RCMP for heroic act

Photograph: Supt. Brent Mundle (Kelowna RCMP – Detachment Commander) and Inspector Paul MacDougall of the Kelowna RCMP, standing with recipients, Dylan Draper, Elijah Brownley and Logan Peachey.

Efforts to save a man’s life in the central Okanagan have earned four friends recognition from RCMP.

According to police, the foursome didn’t hesitate to jump into action after a man found himself in trouble in Okanagan Lake this past summer.

Kelowna RCMP’s Downtown Enforcement Unit was called to the William R. Bennet Bridge on Aug. 16 to respond to a complaint of a person causing a disturbance.

When they arrived on scene, they located a man standing on a breakwater made of logs under the bridge. The man jumped into the lake and began swimming west away from shore.  However, police said he was being pushed north by strong winds and large waves.

That’s when the friends, three men and one woman ranging in age from 22 to 26,  took action.

“A group of four beachgoers didn’t hesitate, they quickly jumped into action and plunged into the waters of Okanagan Lake to rescue the man,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “Using a stand-up paddle board, the group of friends worked together to reach the man, who was struggling to stay above the water’s surface and safely return him to our officers on the shoreline.”

The group was honoured Thursday by Kelowna RCMP. Supt. Brent Mundle, who personally presented each one in the group with a ‘Detachment Commander’s Commendation for a citizen who has gone above and beyond’ certificate accompanied by a unique Kelowna RCMP challenge coin.

Police said the group humbly said they didn’t do anything anyone else wouldn’t do.

 

 

 

 

 

