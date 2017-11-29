Police request assistance after assault with a weapon in Regina

The Regina Police Service is asking for assistance after two women were assaulted Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 2:30 p.m., police were called to the 800 block of Robinson Street for a report of two injured women. EMS took them to hospital. It’s believed the women were assaulted with an edged weapon.

Police say there was a white vehicle in the area at the time, but it’s not yet known if the occupants of the vehicle were involved in the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.