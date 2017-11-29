Peel police charge man with 1st-degree murder in fatal Mississauga stabbing

Peel police have charged a man with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 22-year-old man in Mississauga last Wednesday.

Emergency crews responded to reports about a fight at Meadowvale Town Centre around 7:30 p.m.

Paramedics located and transported two men to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other in stable condition.

Police later confirmed the man in life-threatening condition died.

The victim was identified as Heidrah Shraim, of Mississauga.

On Tuesday, police arrested and charged Devin Beals with first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

He was scheduled to appear in a Brampton court Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

— With files from Briana Carnegie