Peel police charge man with 1st-degree murder in fatal Mississauga stabbing
Peel police have charged a man with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 22-year-old man in Mississauga last Wednesday.
Emergency crews responded to reports about a fight at Meadowvale Town Centre around 7:30 p.m.
Paramedics located and transported two men to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other in stable condition.
Police later confirmed the man in life-threatening condition died.
READ MORE: Homicide victim identified in triple stabbing at Mississauga shopping mall
The victim was identified as Heidrah Shraim, of Mississauga.
On Tuesday, police arrested and charged Devin Beals with first-degree murder and aggravated assault.
He was scheduled to appear in a Brampton court Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
— With files from Briana Carnegie
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.