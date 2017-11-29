Tractor driver dies after Highway 1 collision east of Winnipeg

A weekend crash on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Winnipeg claimed the life of a 51-year-old man.

The man was driving a tractor on Highway 1 when it was hit by a semi at around 7 p.m. Sunday near Road 54 East, in the RM of Reynolds.

Both vehicles were headed westbound.

The driver of the tractor and a 33-year-old woman passenger were both thrown from the cab of the vehicle. The man died at the scene, the woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. She has since been listed in stable condition.

Charges are pending against the driver of the semi, a 70-year-old Montreal man. He was not injured.

Steinbach RCMP continue to investigate.