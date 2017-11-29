Strong winds and poor visibility in store for southern Manitoba

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements early morning Wednesday for areas in southern Manitoba.

Strong northwest wind speeds are expected to gust up to 80 km/h in the afternoon. This, coupled with a fast moving Alberta clipper, could cause poor visibility In the evening with blowing snow and flurries heavy at times.

Some regions could even experience gusts more than 90 km/h. Warnings could be issued later in the day as this system continues to develop.

Conditions will improve late evening and overnight as the low pressure system moves east into Ontario.