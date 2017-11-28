New Westminster police looking for missing 13-year-old boy

New Westminster police are hoping the public can keep an eye out for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Eli Stoddart was last seen Nov. 27 at 8:55 p.m. in the area of 8th Street and Carnarvon Street at a sushi restaurant.

Police say he is known to frequent SkyTrain and has gone missing before. Previously he was found at a mall in Coquitlam.

“There is no foul play suspected at this time, but we are taking this report very seriously given his age,” said Sgt. Jeff Scott, media relations officer for New Westminster police. “We continue to actively look for Eli, and we’re working with our policing partners to ensure his well-being.”

Stoddart is described as an Aboriginal male, standing 5’11”, weighing 220 lbs., with medium-length brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey baseball hat, grey jacket, black hoodie, grey track pants, and black shoes.

Anyone who sees Eli Stoddart is asked to call local police.