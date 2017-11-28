40 employees evacuated after industrial business fire in northeast Calgary

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) says a three-alarm fire in a commercial industrial building Tuesday morning forced the evacuation of 40 employees.

According to CFD spokesperson Carol Henke, the call came in just after 9 a.m. after a fire sparked up in the back of the building.

Global News crews identified the business as Moore’s Industrial Service Limited.

Henke said fire crews requested additional resources as a precaution because of the chemicals inside the building and the potential for damage if the fire spread.

The CFD brought in city buses to keep the employees warm as they waited to go back inside.

The fire was initially classified as a two-alarm fire, but at 10:20 a.m., officials called in a third alarm.

In a news release Tuesday afternoon, the CFD said some employees were allowed to quickly grab their own and colleagues’ personal possession after the fire was under control.

“Due to some of the chemicals, which became airborne and travelled throughout the building, remediation will need to be done before employees are allowed back to work and regular business resumes,” Henke said.

Officials said in the release they have determined the fire was not suspicious and was related to a spark that came in contact with some combustibles.

No injuries were reported.