November 28, 2017 12:18 pm

Regina council set to restore glockenspiel

By Staff The Canadian Press

Regina city council has voted to restore a symbol of the German community in the city.

Council has approved spending 350-thousand dollars to bring back a glockenspiel that was removed from Victoria Park in 2010 during the creation of City Square Plaza.

The bells and steel frame were salvaged and stored.

The original price tag on the restoration project was half a million dollars, but an engineering firm was asked to look into cost-saving measures.

city square plaza
German community
Glockenspiel
Regina City Council
Victoria Park

