Regina council set to restore glockenspiel
A A
Regina city council has voted to restore a symbol of the German community in the city.
Council has approved spending 350-thousand dollars to bring back a glockenspiel that was removed from Victoria Park in 2010 during the creation of City Square Plaza.
READ MORE: City councillor hopes to rebuild traditional glockenspiel in Regina
The bells and steel frame were salvaged and stored.
The original price tag on the restoration project was half a million dollars, but an engineering firm was asked to look into cost-saving measures.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.