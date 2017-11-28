Regina council set to restore glockenspiel

Regina city council has voted to restore a symbol of the German community in the city.

Council has approved spending 350-thousand dollars to bring back a glockenspiel that was removed from Victoria Park in 2010 during the creation of City Square Plaza.

READ MORE: City councillor hopes to rebuild traditional glockenspiel in Regina

The bells and steel frame were salvaged and stored.

The original price tag on the restoration project was half a million dollars, but an engineering firm was asked to look into cost-saving measures.