Man accused in death of Const. John Davidson appears in court

The man accused in the death of Abbotsford police officer John Davidson was in court Tuesday for a brief appearance.

Oscar Arfmann is charged with first-degree murder in Davidson’s death. If convicted, he faces a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

He has yet to enter a plea and will be back in court Jan. 12.

In court, Arfmann appeared attentive and was listening closely to what was being said.

Davidson was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 6. The 53-year-old had been a police officer for 24 years in Canada and the U.K.

A GoFundMe page set up for his family has already raised more than $188,000. Meanwhile, a petition is underway to change the name of Automall Drive to Constable John Davidson Way to honour the fallen officer.

Thousands attended his celebration of life in Abbotsford a few weeks ago.

Few details are still known about the man charged with killing Davidson.

Sister-in-law Pamela Arfmann told Global News that Oscar is a retired truck driver, who was believed to be living in a motor home in B.C.

Last year, he sold a property in the area of St. Paul, Alta., before coming to the province to stay with family.

She said Oscar had been struggling with mental health issues since his wife’s death.

