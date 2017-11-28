Peterborough school’s pride flag ripped down, destroyed twice in 2 weeks
Peterborough police call it a hate/bias crime after the pride flag outside an elementary school was destroyed twice in two weeks this month.
Sometime between Nov. 11 and Nov. 13, the Pride flag outside King George Public School on Hunter Street was taken down and cut into several strips. The flag was replaced.
READ MORE: ‘Out for Good’: Peterborough Pride parade celebrates 15th year
The new flag was taken down and cut into strips sometime between Nov. 25 and Nov. 27.
The incidents were reported to police and are being actively investigated. King George serves students from kindergarten to Grade 6.
“The incidents have been classified as a hate/bias offence,” police stated.
READ MORE: Peterborough Pride Week flag raising
Police say a hate/bias offence is one which is committed against persons or property and are motivated by the victim’s race, sexual orientation, religion, national or ethnic origin or other factors.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or anonymously to the Peterborough Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or http://www.stopcrimehere.ca
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.