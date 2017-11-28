Peterborough school’s pride flag ripped down, destroyed twice in 2 weeks

Peterborough police call it a hate/bias crime after the pride flag outside an elementary school was destroyed twice in two weeks this month.

Sometime between Nov. 11 and Nov. 13, the Pride flag outside King George Public School on Hunter Street was taken down and cut into several strips. The flag was replaced.

The new flag was taken down and cut into strips sometime between Nov. 25 and Nov. 27.

The incidents were reported to police and are being actively investigated. King George serves students from kindergarten to Grade 6.

“The incidents have been classified as a hate/bias offence,” police stated.

Do you have any info on the pride flag flown outside a local elementary school that was destroyed twice in two weeks? Call us 705-876-1122 or anonymously @PtboCrime 1-800-222-TIPS. https://t.co/m5lcKzUEMc -LG pic.twitter.com/sJ2SMUzdpe — Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) November 28, 2017

Police say a hate/bias offence is one which is committed against persons or property and are motivated by the victim’s race, sexual orientation, religion, national or ethnic origin or other factors.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or anonymously to the Peterborough Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or http://www.stopcrimehere.ca