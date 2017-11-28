Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in Orangeville

A man in his 50s was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Orangeville.

Police said they responded to a call around 9:30 p.m. Monday of a shooting at a residence on Orange Mill Court near Third Street and Fourth Avenue.

Officers arrived on scene and located a man with multiple gun shot wounds to his back.

He was transported to hospital by air ambulance in life-threatening condition.

Police said witnesses saw a vehicle fleeing the area after the shots were fired.

Authorities are appealing for security footage in the area.

Anyone having information with regards to this incident is encouraged to call the Orangeville Police Service at 519-941-2522 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.