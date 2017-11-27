Water main break closes section of Pierrefonds Boulevard

A water main break in the Montreal borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro has temporarily closed off access to Pierrefonds Boulevard between rue Esther Blondin and Jaques-Bizzard.

The borough is advising drivers to take Gouin Boulevard as an alternate route.

The city posted the notice on their Facebook Page

Borough workers are on site working on the damaged watermain and will replace the 24 inch pipe.

The work is expected to be completed by 8 p.m. Monday, according to City of Montreal communications officer Jacques Lavallee.

Lavallee said there is a possibility that a boil water advisory could be put in effect but Pierrefonds-Roxboro has not issued one at this time.