Rick Zamperin: Stampeders’ Grey Cup loss will linger throughout off-season

One of the biggest stories in the aftermath of Toronto’s come-from-behind Grey Cup victory over Calgary on Sunday was some apparent finger-pointing in the Stampeders’ locker room after the loss.

With his team leading by eight points, Stampeders receiver Kamar Jorden fumbled the ball on the Argonauts’ four-yard line with under five minutes to play in Sunday’s CFL championship game.

READ MORE: Toronto Argonauts to celebrate Grey Cup victory with rally at Nathan Phillips Square

Instead of the Stamps adding to their lead, the game suddenly turned on a dime when Toronto’s Cassius Vaughn picked up the loose football at the one-yard line and returned it 109 yards for a touchdown.

The Argos’ ensuing two-point conversion tied the game, and the rest, as they say, is history.

READ MORE: Rick Zamperin: Argos shock the world and win Grey Cup

After the game, Jorden took responsibility for the game-changing flub, saying: “Whatever good I did in that game doesn’t really count when you make a play like that. I let my team down.”

An honourable comment from Jorden who has received major kudos for accepting the heat.

Fellow Stampeders receiver Marquay McDaniel also spoke to the media after the final whistle and called Jorden’s attempt to gain more yards before his fumble “a stupid play.”

McDaniel later tweeted that he didn’t blame Jorden for the loss and “didn’t throw anyone under the bus.”

READ MORE: Mark Stephen: How will Calgary Stampeders rebound from 2017 Grey Cup loss?

Whether you believe him or not, we can say for certain that it is going to take the Stamps some time before their psychological wounds heal after a loss like that.

The worst part is, they have seven months to think about it.