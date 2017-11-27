Crime
November 27, 2017 2:32 pm

Man charged in October ramming of 2 police cars in Okotoks Walmart parking lot

Police have charged a man in connection with the October ramming of two police cars in a Okotoks Walmart parking lot.

A man is facing charges in connection with an incident last month in Okotoks where a stolen truck rammed two police cruisers in a Walmart parking lot.

Mounties said Cameron David Randall, 34, was arrested by Calgary police just after 10 a.m. on Saturday after investigators received information from the Okotoks RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS).

READ MORE: Okotoks RCMP seek stolen pickup truck after 2 cruisers rammed in parking lot

RCMP had put out a warrant for his arrest after the incident on Oct. 26.

No officers were injured in that incident or in the subsequent arrest.

“This is a great example of the partnership and collaboration that exists between the RCMP and Calgary Police Service,” said Cpl. Darryl Dawkins with the Okotoks RCMP.

Randall was transported to the Okotoks RCMP detachment.

