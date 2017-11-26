47th annual Canadian Western Agribition wraps up

Hundreds of exhibitors were loading up their animals and rolling out of the Queen City on Sunday, as the 47th annual Canadian Western Agribition is now in the books.

“I think we had so many wins on so many levels,” Agribition CEO Chris Lane said. “Exhibitors were happy, the guests were really happy; I think we moved the needle on what a good Agribition really can be.”

This year was the first year the event was hosted in its new facility: the 150,000 square foot International Trade Centre.

“It was phenomenal. I think it changed the game in the way people came and saw the show and (how) people moved around the show,” Lane said. “It’s something Agribition has had before to this quality.”

Lane also says they are already looking for ways to improve for next year.

“I think the biggest thing for us is making sure we’re using the space as well as we can, whether that’s space for people and whether they can get around the show easy enough, and on the animal and exhibitor side too,” Lane said.

Longtime exhibitor Andrew Kopeechuk says the International Trade Centre is a night and day comparison to the previous facility.

“The light in the buildings is good, the air exchange is awesome, the setup is great, but I think the best part is the new International Trade Lounge that they have overlooking the barns and the show ring,” Kopeechuk said. “When you get up there and sit and watch the show it’s a pretty awesome sight.”

Kopeechuk has been coming to Agribition for 20 years, and says it’s one event he will always return to.

“For us, Agribition is a place we come every year, when we want to market and showcase our cattle and just to meet up with all our cattle friends, sometimes this is the only place the get to see them. It’s a fantastic time.”