Trans rights activist reaches out to Chilliwack school trustee who compared gender transitioning to ‘child abuse’

The Trans Alliance Society is asking a Chilliwack School Board trustee to sit down and have a conversation after comparing gender transitioning to “child abuse.”

Last month, the Chilliwack school trustee wrote a Facebook post in which he said allowing kids to choose their gender was “child abuse.” Neufeld issued an apology but earlier this week made similar remarks at Chilliwack’s Evergreen Hall, where he compared gender reassignment treatments as “child abuse.”

In response, the alliance released a YouTube video on Saturday where chairperson Morgane Oger invites Neufeld to discuss the SOGI 123 (sexual orientation and gender identity) curriculum.

“I call on you to call me and to chat and to discuss how you went wrong when you publicly said that helping trans kids is [child] abuse.

Hi Barry Neufeld,

Here's a video message 4 U.

We met Nov21 at a really mean Culture Guard anti-#SOGI123 event.

You and your friends said awful things. First impressions are so cruel. We need to talk…

“You are entrusted to look after our children in schools and if you don’t understand why what you said was horrifically wrong and simply not reasonable in 2017, I’d like to help you understand it,” Oger said.

She went on to say Neufeld should step down if he continues with this train of thought or children will be harmed, adding that the SOGI curriculum is aimed at protecting the most vulnerable students.

“So sir, Mr. Neufeld, please lead by example so we don’t have to use you as a case study,” added Oger.

Neufeld declined to comment.

