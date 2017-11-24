Man wanted after young girls sexually assaulted near midtown Toronto
Toronto police are searching for a man accused in a number of sexual assault incidents involving young girls in the Davisville area on Friday.
Police said a 15-year-old girl was walking near Mount Pleasant Road and Davisville Avenue around 12:30 p.m. when she was approached by a man.
He reportedly sexually assaulted the girl and then fled the area.
Police believe the same man is responsible for additional sexual assaults involving girls aged 12 to 14 between 12:20 p.m. and 1 p.m. on the same day.
The man is described as about 50-years-old, with a thin to medium build, short light brown/greying hair, blue eyes and acne scars on his face. He was wearing a dark blue sweater and light blue jeans at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.