Man wanted after young girls sexually assaulted near midtown Toronto

Toronto police are searching for a man accused in a number of sexual assault incidents involving young girls in the Davisville area on Friday.

Police said a 15-year-old girl was walking near Mount Pleasant Road and Davisville Avenue around 12:30 p.m. when she was approached by a man.

He reportedly sexually assaulted the girl and then fled the area.

1124 20:15 Sxl Asslt Alert, Mount Pleasant Rd & Davisville Ave Area, Man Wntd https://t.co/HB0jXuItiG — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) November 25, 2017

Police believe the same man is responsible for additional sexual assaults involving girls aged 12 to 14 between 12:20 p.m. and 1 p.m. on the same day.

The man is described as about 50-years-old, with a thin to medium build, short light brown/greying hair, blue eyes and acne scars on his face. He was wearing a dark blue sweater and light blue jeans at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).