Charges laid in collision that sent Devon RCMP officer to hospital

Charges have been laid after a Thursday morning collision that seriously injured an on-duty RCMP officer.

At around 2:30 a.m., an officer attempted to pull over an erratic driver near the town of Devon, Alta. When the driver sped off, the officer didn’t initiate a pursuit, but a second member was alerted to the situation.

Just a few minutes later, the first officer came across a two-vehicle collision between the suspect vehicle and an RCMP SUV, at the intersection of Range Road 264 and Township Road 504, southwest of the town.

The injured officer was found outside the vehicle, unconscious and not breathing. The first member performed “emergency first aid” and got the officer breathing again. He was treated by EMS and taken to hospital, where he had surgery.

The two people in the suspect vehicle were trapped inside after the crash. Once they were pulled out, a female passenger was taken to hospital and the male driver was placed under arrest.

Brent Allen Tchir, of Calmar, is facing two counts each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, and causing an accident while impaired, causing bodily harm. The 53-year-old is also facing one count each of failing to stop for a police officer and driving a motor vehicle while unauthorized.

Tchir remains in custody and is to appear in the Provincial Court of Alberta in Leduc on Nov. 30.

The RCMP officer remains in hospital and is recovering. The release said RCMP wouldn’t be issuing any further information as the matter is now before the courts.