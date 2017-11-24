Demi Lovato, Idina Menzel sued over ‘Frozen’s’ ‘Let It Go,’ singer claims they ‘ripped off’ his song

Demi Lovato, Idina Menzel and Disney are amongst those being sued by a musician who claims the Frozen smash hit Let It Go was inspired by one of his songs.

Singer Jaime Ciero is said to have filed a new lawsuit against all those associated with the much-loved track, which he says is too similar to his 2008 song Volar.

Ciero described Volar as “a huge international success reaching millions of listeners and landing on numerous charts of the most popular, top-performing songs,” TMZ reported.

The musician also said the striking similarities include note combinations, structures, hooks, melodies, lyrics, themes, production and textures.

READ MORE: Josh Gad talks ‘Frozen 2’ and how Kristen Bell saved his family from Hurricane Irma

Let It Go was made famous by Menzel, who sang the track in her vocal role as Queen Elsa in the huge 2013 movie. Disney then asked Lovato to record the tune as a single.

Frozen has been very popular worldwide, with the movie becoming the fifth-highest grossing film of all time back in May 2014 after its November 2013 release, raking in a whopping $1.219 billion.

There’s also been an avalanche of merchandise for sale around the globe, including dolls, clothes, and even mouthwash.

READ MORE: Josh Gad reveals he phones sick kids as ‘Frozen’ snowman Olaf: ‘I actually get choked up’

Songwriter Kristen Anderson-Lopez previously spoke about the decision to have Lovato, who has been open about her battle with depression and addiction, sing Let It Go.

She told the Wall Street Journal, “It just so happened that Demi was part of the Disney family already, and that she had a past that she’s pretty open about that is similar to Elsa’s journey of letting a dark past and fear behind and moving forward with your power.”