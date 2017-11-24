Halifax police investigate potential mall threat on Black Friday

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) have revealed they investigated a potential threat to Halifax malls on Black Friday.

READ: Police search Halifax auction house after reported threat

A news release at 2:45 p.m. on Friday says police were made aware of a “potential threat related to Halifax malls” late Thursday.

According to police, they “deployed resources” to Halifax Shopping Centre early Friday morning, but there was no threat established.

READ: The Halifax mall plot: New details released about planned Valentine’s Day attack

HRP communications advisor, Cindy Bayers, confirms police received information about the possible threat on Thursday evening. She will not reveal how police received that information.

“The validity of the threat was not established. There is no public safety threat,” Bayers said.

The Halifax Shopping Centre, along with all other malls in the municipality, opened as usual for Black Friday shopping crowds.

“We have a responsibility to investigate information that comes into us. And we do take the information very seriously and investigate it accordingly,” Bayers said.

Follow @RebeccaLau