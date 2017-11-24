Fredericton toddler photobombs his mom’s yoga video, internet loves it

A Fredericton toddler’s cute photobomb is not only racking up the likes online, it’s also getting worldwide attention.

Carly Gray, a yoga enthusiast, was recording herself on a cell phone practicing a headstand when her 2-year-old son Jude decides to crawl into the picture.

“I set up the video and I started doing yoga. I like to look back on the video because you can see your form and posture better,” Gray said.

“He’s a little yogi in training. He usually will do [yoga] with me but I couldn’t see him [that day] and I heard him scurrying around.”

While his mother is busy concentrating on her pose, the toddler crawls back and forth in front of the camera and even gives a little grin.

“When I came down I looked at the video and I had a pretty good laugh,” Gray said.

She posted the video on her Facebook to share with family and friends, and also decided to submit it to the Love What Matters Facebook group, which boasts 7.5 million members.

Since then, the video has captured the attention and hearts of international media.

So far, the New Brunswick woman has been approached by American and British news organizations keen to share her video.

“I did not expect it to blow up the way it did,” Gray said.

For his part, young Jude seems oblivious to his newfound fame. The little jokester also plans to continue practicing yoga with his mom.

“For being two, his personality is very, very defined,” his mother said with a laugh. “We sat down and watched the video after and he just lost it. He was laughing watching it.”

