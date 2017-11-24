Peterborough social advocate Charmaine Magumbe receives YMCA Peace Medal

Charmaine Magumbe, a longtime advocate for social and racial justice, has been recognized for her efforts with the YMCA Peace Medal.

She received the award at a ceremony at the Peterborough YMCA. Magumbe is a writer, advocate for racial justice and current chairperson of the Community Race Relations Committee.

“Peace work is community work,” she said.

“It reminds me of creating a quilting — you use different pieces of material. And sometimes the pieces you use are the ones that are rejected but they can still be used. They use different sizes, different colours and depending on the quilt, it needs community effort to put it together, sewn together to make it one big beautiful piece.”

This is the 3 0th anniversary of the Peace Medal which was created in 1987 to recognize the achievements of individuals who — without any special resources, status, wealth or position — demonstrate the values of peace.

YMCA president and CEO David Allen presented the award to Magumbe, who is known for organizing a Black Lives Matter rally in Peterborough in 2014. She also played a key role in the recent Solidarity Weekend to support diversity and anti-racism.

So so proud to be celebrating Charmaine Magumbe who is this years recipient of the @YMCA_of_Ptbo’s Peace Medal. Charmaine works tirelessly to promote peace in Nogo/Ptbo and this award is well deserved. #ptbolove pic.twitter.com/Gy7nx301lI — Kemi Akapo (@kemi_akapo) November 24, 2017

Previous recipients of the award include Peterborough community leaders Gord and Heather Rodin with Hope Grows, Margaret Slavine, Janet McCue, Maryam Monsef, Jessica Melnik, Goodith Heeney, Mickey Renders and Jean Koning.