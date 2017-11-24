London Children’s Museum agrees to delay budget request until 2019

London city council has been spared a big decision on the London Children’s Museum, for now.

The children’s museum had asked city council for $2 million to assist with their moving bill, which they say will cost $15 million.

Museum officials haven’t decided where they will move but plan to make the move in 2018.

The request was made through the the community grants program and was to be included in 2018 budget talks next week, but city staff say museum officials have agreed to delay the request until 2019.

It’s not known if the delay will impact their plans to move next year.

The children’s museum announced four years ago it would leave its current home on 21 Wharncliffe Road, where it has been for the past 35 years. The property was sold to Shmuel Farhi in 2014 in an effort to raise money for the new location.

The Children’s Museum building dates back to 1916 when it opened as Riverview School. The school closed in 1978 and was sold to the museum three years later. Following renovations, they took over the site in 1982 where they’ve remained since.

The building is currently on London’s heritage inventory list.

– With files from Devon Peacock.