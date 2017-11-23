Red Deer to bid on hosting Canadian Finals Rodeo

The Canadian Finals Rodeo needs a new home and the City of Red Deer is waiting with open arms.

Westerner Park has put together a multi-year proposal to host the CFR beginning in November 2018.

If successful, the event would be held at the ENMAX Centrium which is home to the Red Deer Rebels and holds about 7,800 fans.

READ MORE: Future of Canadian Finals Rodeo still unclear before final event at Northlands

Over 90,000 fans attended the four-day rodeo event this year in Edmonton. According to the CFR, combined with Farmfair International, the economic impact for the City of Edmonton is estimated to have been around $50 million.

The CFR has been held at Northlands Coliseum for 44 years but organizers have been forced to search for a new venue since the city decided to shut down Northlands Coliseum in January 2018.

READ MORE: CFR boss says chance of rodeo at Rogers Place in 2018 is ‘reasonable’

Other cities have previously expressed interest in hosting the CFR, including Saskatoon and Calgary.

READ MORE: Saskatoon may put in bid for Canadian Finals Rodeo

In September, Jeff Robson with the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association (CPRA) said he thought there was a “reasonable” chance CFR 45 would move over to Rogers Place after the Coliseum closes.

READ MORE: CFR boss says chance of rodeo at Rogers Place in 2018 is ‘reasonable’

A public presentation to the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association will be made on Nov. 30 at 4:30 p.m. at the ENMAX Centrium.