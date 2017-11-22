Catherine McKenna receives Barbie Doll in mail, finds good use for it

Earlier this month, Catherine McKenna took on a reporter from Rebel Media over the far-right website’s disparaging use of the term “Climate Barbie.”

“The reason I’m asking you not to do this is because I have two daughters. There are lots of girls that want to get into politics and it is completely unacceptable that you do this,” the environment minister said at the time.

Clearly the message was lost on some people as her tweets are constantly responded to with messages which contain the term in one form or another.

Someone took the nickname to a whole new extreme Monday as McKenna announced on Twitter that she had received a Barbie Doll in the mail.

Someone mailed this to my office. How hilarious. I’m going to assume you meant to send this to a Christmas toy drive. Happy to do that on your behalf! pic.twitter.com/ykX30lvdBh — Catherine McKenna (@cathmckenna) November 20, 2017

The environment minister seemed to take it in stride as she announced she would donate it to a Christmas toy drive on the sender’s behalf.

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel also made jest of the situation before sharing her consolations over the “gift.”

Fwiw, I kind of dig her outfit. I’m tempted to offer you a trade for one of my old ones. ;) In all seriousness, sorry you have to get this stuff, Catherine. — Michelle Rempel (@MichelleRempel) November 21, 2017

On Nov. 4, Rebel reporter Christopher Wilson asked McKenna about the federal government’s opinion on the role of hydroelectricity as a clean power source.

Wilson replied that he personally has never called her that name (although it was later discovered he had used it on several occasions.)

Climate barbie is good for bureaucrats, the tax payers disadvantage. https://t.co/5QOEhg6jVN — Christopher Wilson (@VanCity_Chris) March 11, 2017

McKenna pushed Wilson for a commitment that The Rebel will stop using that name in its articles and on social media.

In September, Conservative MP Gerry Ritz was forced to apologize after calling McKenna “climate Barbie” on Twitter, saying the term is “not reflective of the role the minister plays.”

Has anyone told @AndrewScheer’s Conservatives that sexism has no place in Canadian politics? #ClimateBarbie pic.twitter.com/kA8BjACF1J — Liberal Party (@liberal_party) September 20, 2017

