Chili sickens staff at Surrey elementary school

The Surrey School District now says six staff members at an elementary school were sent to hospital and later released after falling ill on Tuesday.

They all ate the same chili at a luncheon at Hjorth Road elementary in the Guildford area.

Earlier in the day, School District spokesperson Doug Strachan said it was unclear if this was food poisoning or something else.

“It’s still early and they’re still checking it out.”

“It’s not believed to be serious but as a precaution a few of the staff, three of them, are being looked at on site and just checked over and one was taken to hospital as a precaution.”

Strachan said the incident caused a big scare at the school initially.

All are home now, recovering.